Laurene Callander joins the 2 Works For You team after reporting down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for two years.
Laurene was born and raised in the small town of Branchburg, New Jersey. She stayed in the Garden State and received her degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University in 2015.
Laurene began her journalism career down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where she was the morning reporter for WXXV. She covered everything from flood rescues to fires, and reported live for MSNBC after a tragic and fatal tour bus versus train collision in Biloxi.
Laurene is thrilled to continue her career here in Tulsa and looks forward to learning more about the city and community. When she's not reporting you can find her at the gym, trying new restaurants, or rewatching The Office.