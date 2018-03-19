I am on every morning from 4:30 – 7 a.m. helping you and your family prepare for your day!

I joined 2 Works for You in November 2015 after working in various local and national news outlets for over a decade.



While my love for the weather began early in life, I fell in love with the news industry in high school and college. I interned at several news stations including Good Morning America while living in New York during my senior year at Baylor University. My first degree was in Journalism from Baylor University. After completing that degree, I went on to University of the Incarnate Word to complete by bachelor of science in meteorology.

Once I completed my degree in meteorology, I started work in a small town in South Texas where I covered Hurricane Alex. After a few years, I was hired at WBIR in Knoxville as the weekend meteorologist. East Tennessee was a beautiful part of the country, but soon later I got an amazing offer to head west and work at KMGH in Denver, Colorado. Working in Colorado I covered everything from snow storms to tornadoes.

Kirsten, her husband Ian, and their sweet Goldendoodle Griffey, are now proud to call Oklahoma, “home”!

