Katie Wisely, 2 Works for You Reporter

Hello everyone!

I am so thrilled to be able to call Tulsa my home! I came to 2 Works for You from Evansville, Indiana where I was a reporter at WEHT/WTVW.

I am a graduate of Purdue University and I'm originally from Westfield, Indiana. I have family in Tulsa and that's what brought me to Green Country.

Putting detailed and accurate information into a story is one of my many passions. I love what I do and I hope the community of Tulsa will enjoy my stories as well.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with family and friends, working out and trying new restaurants.

I am still new to the community and would love to get to you all as well, please feel free to reach out. If you have any story ideas or just want to chat, please feel free to reach out at Katie.Wisely@KJRH.com.

Tweets by KatieWiselyTV

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: