Jon Haverfield

I joined the KJRH 2 Works For You weather team in October 2015. You can catch my forecasts on 2 Works For You Weekend Mornings every Saturday and Sunday!

I was born and raised right here in Tulsa and I have had a passion for weather ever since I was a little kid. In fact, when I was 7 years old I toured KJRH studios and got to play on the weather green screen, not knowing, years later, I would be working here. I attended Bishop Kelley High School and I am a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma. While in college, I was a meteorology intern for KFOR in Oklahoma City and WFAA in Dallas, TX. I was also involved with OU's student produced newscast, OU Nightly, where I won several national awards for collegiate weathercasting. Before coming to Channel 2, I was the weekday meteorologist at KWTX in Waco, TX for two years after college.

Storm chasing is a big part of my life. I started chasing around Green Country when I was 15 years old with my dad. Since then I have seen over 50 tornadoes, many of which were right here in Oklahoma. My tornado videos have been seen on many national TV networks, all over the world. I am so honored and excited to continue to chase storms and forecast the weather, right here in my home state.

In my free time I enjoy being outdoors, playing golf, and hanging out with friends and family. I am also currently a student pilot gaining flight hours and working towards my private pilot's license. I am a licensed amateur radio operator and a member of the National Weather Association.

Follow me on Twitter here and like my Facebook page here.