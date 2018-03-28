Brian Sanders

BrianSanders has been the 5, 6, and 10pm weekday news anchor at 2 Works For You since June 2015. Since arriving in Tulsa, Brian has covered stories like the Oklahoma State Homecoming Parade crash, the Oklahoma City bombing anniversary, and the Officer Betty Shelby trial. In 2017, he co-anchored an award-winning newscast of the Terence Crutcher shooting and the rally that followed, led by Reverend Al Sharpton.
Prior to 2 Works For You, Brian co-anchored KXAN’s top-rated morning news in Austin, Texas. Prior to life as a news anchor, Brian was a sports anchor/reporter at both KXAN in Austin and KSAN in San Angelo, Texas.
Brian is originally from Houston, Texas. He graduated with honors from the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station. His wife Jenny is a high school math teacher, and they have two beautiful boys Owen and Lake.
In his spare time, Brian and his family enjoy spending time outdoors, going to sporting events, and traveling! But, they are always exploring Green Country, so be sure to say “hello” if you see him out, and suggest your favorite places to try.