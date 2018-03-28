Brandon Wholey

I joined the 2 Works for You Weather Team in December 2015. You can see me at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 5 and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

I'm originally from Gig Harbor, Washington, but thrilled to call Tulsa home.

Previously, I was the Chief Meteorologist at KRNV, the NBC affiliate in Reno, Nevada from 2008 to 2015. There I tracked severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, snowstorms, wildfires, drought, and earthquakes that would impact the high desert and Sierra. I was very active in the community, including volunteering at charitable events and visiting schools often to talk with students about my job and the weather.

I have made a few appearances on The Weather Channel. In 2014, I was a featured NBC affiliate meteorologist in a prime time documentary. It showcased the extreme weather people experienced during the gold rush in what is now the famous Sierra ghost town of Bodie, California.

More recently in 2016, I was just one out of a few TV meteorologists who were hand picked to test out new forecasting algorithms that would be used in conjunction with the GOES-R satellite. Part of the testing included using the new lightning detection capabilities on board the satellite to see if severe thunderstorms are strengthening or decaying. The testing was done during a workshop in Norman at the National Weather Center. The satellite is now in operation covering the eastern United States and Atlantic Ocean.

I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Lyndon State College in Vermont, where I graduated with honors. I'm a member of the American Meteorological Society and was awarded their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal of Approval. Each meteorologist who has this seal must take a rigorous written examination and have their on camera work evaluated.

If you see me out in the community, please say hello.

Follow me on Twitter here and like my Facebook page here.