Hello Tulsa! I'm really excited to start a new adventure in Green Country!
I am a reporter for 2 Works for You Today from 4:30 a.m.- 7 a.m. and 2 Works for You Midday at 11 a.m.
Before moving to Tulsa I was a journalism student at the University of Missouri (Go Tigers!), and worked as a reporter and anchor for Columbia's NBC Affiliate KOMU 8 News. When national news hit campus in the fall of 2016, I was in the middle of it all. Interviewing protesters, officials and students. I love a good two-sided story that makes you think.
While in school I did summer internships at NBC's "The TODAY Show," and CNBC's "Squawk Box." There's no better energy than when breaking news hits, no matter where you go!
Hailing from the suburbs of Chicago, I'm not at all used to the Tulsa humidity, but I'm beyond excited to get away from the Chicago winter.
In my free time you'll either find me in a Zumba class, or secretly watching a long list of reality TV shows. If you have a story idea, email me at ashley.holt@kjrh.com.