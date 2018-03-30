2 Works for You and Regent Financial Services hold Earth Day shredding event April 22, 71st and Yale
3:36 PM, Apr 17, 2017
TULSA - 2 Works for You is teaming up with Regent Financial Services and Absolute Data Shredding to provide free shredding services on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at 71st and Yale.
We are working to protect your identity by hosting a free shred event in the parking lot at the southwest corner of 71st and Yale in Tulsa. Bring your personal documents to be shredded any time between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m
A maximum of five boxes per person will be accepted. Onsite computer hard drive destruction is also available.
Wondering what you should shred?
Tax returns
Photo id’s
Bank statements
Voided checks
Pay stubs
Credit card info
Documents containing name, address, phone number or email
Absolute Data Shredding is a NAID AAA Certified ONITE Shredding company. The collected, shredded paper will be processed and recycled at an Oklahoma paper mill.