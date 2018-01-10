Enter for your chance to win a full-year membership at one Sky Fitness & Wellbeing location

PLUS a MyZone heart-rate monitor belt is included with the choice of either of the following two programs:
/karv/ is a body transformation program for men. Expect to achieve increased lean muscle mass and reduced body fat in a supportive atmosphere of like-minded guys. Membership also will include the MyZone belt that allows user to track heart rate and calories burned throughout the workout on a smartphone or any of the large screens at Sky Fitness.
Bombshell is a transformation program for women that blends nutrition and exercise for a lean, toned physique. Workout includes a Private Trainer in a small group setting three times per week, plus three additional individual workouts. Bombshell also includes a meal plan to ensure optimal results. Membership will include the MyZone belt that allows user to track heart rate and calories burned throughout the workout on a smartphone or any of the large screens at Sky Fitness.
This contest ended on January 2, 2018. The value on this prize is $464.50.
WINNER:
Megan Mosinski
Prizes must be picked up from KJRH studios located at 3701 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. no later than January 22, 2018.
Good luck and happy new year!
This contest is sponsored by Sky Fitness and Wellbeing.