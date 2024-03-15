Aaron Rodgers responds to backlash after reports he denied Sandy Hook

Professional NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be doing damage control due to possible U.S. political ambitions, responding publicly to allegations that he floated conspiracy theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting didn't happen.

Rodgers said on X Thursday that he is "on the record saying in the past" that "what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy."

The New York Jets quarterback said, "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

On Wednesday a CNN report stated that CNN reporter Pamela Brown said she had a conversation with Rodgers in which he said Sandy Hook "never happened" and that the children were "actors," the report said.

Rodgers said on X on Thursday, "I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

Rodgers has reportedly been considered as a possible running mate option with presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who according to a Fox News poll is estimated to potentially garner around 13% of votes nationally.

Mark Bankston, an attorney who represented families of victims in the Sandy Hook tragedy in their defamation lawsuit against Infowars host Alex Jones, had strong words for Rodgers in an "open letter" to him on X writing, "I already knew this about you, but what I learned today — that you were one of those freaks telling reporters (and god knows who else) that the Sandy Hook parents were liars and actors — crosses a line you can't come back from,” Bankston wrote. "With your immense fortune, there is no reason you can't hire someone to assess and evaluate basic day-to-day information so you don't have to. Because you're not very good at it."

Long-time sports columnist and former ESPN contributor Peter Gammons replied to Rodger's message on X writing, "Hopefully we never hear from you again and maybe there's a team in Dharah, Hungary for you to play and spout vile to your full hatred."

