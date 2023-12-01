2 Nevada troopers hit, killed while helping stranded motorist

Two Nevada State Police troopers are dead after they were hit by a car on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

Authorities said the troopers were hit as they were helping a motorist who had stopped on the freeway Thursday morning.

Police identified the officers as Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

"Both Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix dedicated their careers to serving the State of Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride," said Nevada State Police Public Information Officer Kim Yoko Smith. "The Nevada State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our fallen heroes."

Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in November. Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Prior to his service with Highway Patrol, Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo called the troopers' deaths "a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state."

The suspect, Jemarcus Williams, 46, was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police believe Williams was impaired when he allegedly hit the two troopers.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas.

SEE MORE: Video: Truck towing mobile home leads Missouri police on bizarre chase

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com