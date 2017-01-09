What is wind chill and how does the National Weather Service calculate it?

Cloudy
HI: 68°
LO: 50°
HI: 71°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 38°
Wind chill is the temperature it feels like outside and is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold. 2 Works for You Storm Shield meteorologist Brandon Wholey explains.
The wind chill is the temperature it feels like outside and is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold.
As the wind increases...the body is cooled at a faster rate causing the skin temperature to rapidly drop.
WEATHER LINKS | TODAY'S FORECAST | LIVE RADAR | 7-DAY FORECAST | ALERTS | CURRENT CONDITIONS
The National Weather Service would issue a wind chill advisory when wind chill temperatures are potentially hazardous. A wind chill warning is issued when wind chill temperatures are life threatening.
The chart the NWS uses shows that as the wind increases and the temperature decreases, the wind chill can get dangerous fast.
If you head outdoors in bitterly cold weather:
FOR MORE WINTER WEATHER HELP GO TO OUR SPECIAL SECTION HERE
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: