Emergency kit for severe weather situations: What items you should have ready to go

Being ready for an emergency will take some pre-planning. Here's a look at some of the things you'll need.

WEATHER LINKS | TODAY'S FORECAST | LIVE RADAR | 7-DAY FORECAST | ALERTS | CURRENT CONDITIONS

Plenty of food and water for three days - have at least one gallon of water per person, per day.

Ready-to-eat canned meats and vegetables

Protein bars and dry cereal - try to pick things that won't make you thirsty

Replace the water and food every six months and make sure you label it so you won't forget

Prepare a first aid kit - non-prescription drugs and antibiotic ointment should be included

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery or hand-crank radio

Cell phone with a charger - especially useful if power goes out so you can keep informed with our free 2 Works for You mobile app

Baby formula and diapers.

Store the items in a tightly closed container to help extend it's shelf life, keep the container in a central spot and make sure everyone in your family knows how to access it

Keep a similar emergency kit in your car

Download the 2 Works for You Storm Shield Weather app

FOR MORE WINTER WEATHER HELP GO TO OUR SPECIAL SECTION HERE

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: