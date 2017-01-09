Emergency kit for severe weather situations: What items you should have ready to go

3:18 PM, Jan 9, 2017
6 hours ago

Items you should have ready before severe weather hits, including winter weather.

KJRH

Being ready for an emergency will take some pre-planning. Here's a look at some of the things you'll need.

WEATHER LINKS | TODAY'S FORECASTLIVE RADAR | 7-DAY FORECAST | ALERTS | CURRENT CONDITIONS

  • Plenty of food and water for three days - have at least one gallon of water per person, per day.
  • Ready-to-eat canned meats and vegetables
  • Protein bars and dry cereal - try to pick things that won't make you thirsty
  • Replace the water and food every six months and make sure you label it so you won't forget
  • Prepare a first aid kit - non-prescription drugs and antibiotic ointment should be included
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Battery or hand-crank radio
  • Cell phone with a charger - especially useful if power goes out so you can keep informed with our free 2 Works for You mobile app
  • Baby formula and diapers.
  • Store the items in a tightly closed container to help extend it's shelf life, keep the container in a central spot and make sure everyone in your family knows how to access it
  • Keep a similar emergency kit in your car
  • Download the 2 Works for You Storm Shield Weather app

FOR MORE WINTER WEATHER HELP GO TO OUR SPECIAL SECTION HERE

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top