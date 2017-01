Tulsa - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Friday morning into parts of the weekend. Not all of Green Country is in this Winter Storm Watch. I'll show you who's in and who's out and when the freezing rain could start in this edition of Weather Whys.

