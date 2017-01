Tulsa - We are enjoying some nice weather right now but a cold Thursday will usher in a colder change. That cold air, coupled with developing areas of rain will lead to some freezing rain for parts of Oklahoma and Green Country.

In the meantime, many of us will experience a rainy, cold weekend that could include thunderstorms! Who sees what and how much rain and ice could we see? I explain it all in this edition of Weather Whys.

