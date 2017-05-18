Dangerous Storms in Western Oklahoma

Brandon Wholey
4:45 PM, May 18, 2017
38 mins ago
Blog update: 4:40 pm Thursday

Strong storms continue to fire off across western Oklahoma and they will move east-northeast with time into the evening hours.

The main threats are strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging gusty winds. There have already been a few observed tornadoes today. Our Meteorologist Jon Haverfield is out in western Oklahoma tracking the storms for us and will be live during our broadcasts with the latest live video and reports.


The severe threat increases for Green Country later tonight with wind and hail being the main threats and a limited tornado potential.

Another chance for severe weather will be in the region Friday with a better chance for seeing some tornadoes in eastern Oklahoma.

 

