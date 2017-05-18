Dangerous Storms in Western Oklahoma

Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 6:02PM CDT expiring May 19 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 18 at 5:57PM CDT expiring May 18 at 6:45PM CDT in effect for: Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 4:24PM CDT expiring May 18 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma

Flood Warning issued May 18 at 3:25PM CDT expiring May 23 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington

Areal Flood Watch issued May 18 at 11:07AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward