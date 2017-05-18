Dangerous Storms in Western Oklahoma

Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 6:02PM CDT expiring May 19 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 18 at 5:57PM CDT expiring May 18 at 6:45PM CDT in effect for: Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole
Tornado Watch issued May 18 at 4:24PM CDT expiring May 18 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma
Flood Warning issued May 18 at 3:25PM CDT expiring May 23 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Strong storms continue to fire off across western Oklahoma and they will move east-northeast with time into the evening hours.
The main threats are strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging gusty winds. There have already been a few observed tornadoes today. Our Meteorologist Jon Haverfield is out in western Oklahoma tracking the storms for us and will be live during our broadcasts with the latest live video and reports.
Here are the threat levels for the storms out west the rest of the afternoon and heading into the evening hours. pic.twitter.com/21oVuAboW2