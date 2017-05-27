BLOG: Severe Weather Likely This Evening

TULSA - Ingredients are coming together for severe storms to develop late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity levels pushing heat index values into the upper 90s to lower 100s! Thunderstorms are expected to develop by late afternoon or early evening with very large hail (up to softballs) and strong straight-line winds (up to 80 mph) the main threats but a few tornadoes are possible. The highest tornado threat looks to be across eastern Oklahoma. Storms will push southeast away from the Tulsa area tonight with better weather expected for Sunday and Memorial Day. Stay with 2News throughout the day for the latest on the severe weather threat!

