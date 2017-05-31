BLOG: Planets easily visible during June

I don't know about you, but along with being a weather fanatic, I have been interested in astronomy even before I took an astronomy course in high school. I have a star/planet app on my phone and I seem to always be keeping tabs on what's up in the sky at night.

June will offer several opportunities to see some of the brightest planets, weather dependent of course. We know how that can be this time of year in Green Country, but we have many clear nights to enjoy as well.

Jupiter will be the first to appear right at dusk in the southern sky and will stay visible until after midnight. Around June 3rd, look for the waxing gibbous moon to be close in view with Jupiter for several days.

Saturn rises about an hour after sunset and stays out the rest of the night.

For you early risers, Venus comes up right before the sun for a start to the day astronomical treat.

Unfortunately, Mars and Mercury will be hard to pick out during June because they will be fighting the sun's glare.

On another note, NASA just announced this week that they will be sending a probe to study the sun, which is scheduled to be launched next year. Read more about it from my retweet below.

Happy planet/star gazing!



