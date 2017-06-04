Tulsa picked up a trace of rain today while other locations had a lot since midnight last night. pic.twitter.com/YmMAbTgfar — Brandon Wholey (@BrandonWholey) June 4, 2017

As of this blog post Sunday evening, Tulsa has only picked up a trace of rain today, while other locations in eastern Oklahoma had so much more. As you can see from my tweet above, Cookson almost received 2 1/2 inches. Some of these excessive totals prompted the National Weather Service in Tulsa to issue some flood advisories. The rain totals are courtesy of the Oklahoma Mesonet.

The map above from the Mesonet site shows the distribution of rain around an area of low pressure. Usually with a low, we get these spotty areas where you have a lot of rain while other areas don't receive as much. Now with a cold front moving through Green Country, we would get more widespread coverage of rain. In the case of a front, Tulsa would have probably picked up some rain today.

There is still a chance Tulsa could see some showers tonight with lingering showers around Monday, before we dry out for Tuesday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: