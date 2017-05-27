BLOG: New NOAA satellite to be fully operational in the fall

It's the news meteorologists across the country were waiting to hear. Whether the new GOES-16 satellite (GOES stands for geostationary operational environmental satellite) would be positioned over the western or eastern part of the United States coverage field.

It was announced just this week that the satellite will be moved into the east position, which covers the whole United States, the central Atlantic Ocean, and the west coast of Africa, which is the birthplace for some tropical weather. This will happen in November. We should be able to show imagery from the satellite shortly thereafter on our broadcasts.

There are 2 GOES satellites always covering the weather over the United States, with one satellite in storage that can be moved into position if one of the satellites goes offline. The western satellite is positioned at 137° west and the other one is locked into 75° west as you can see from the image above.

GOES-16 (or GOES-R as it was known before) was launched last November from the Kennedy Space Center aboard an Atlas rocket. It has been undergoing tests for the past several months. This satellite will be a game changer with clearer imagery, faster updates, and even the ability to detect lightning strikes in real-time. It also provides space updates, with images of the sun.

The next satellite in the series, GOES-S, is scheduled to be launched in 2018.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: