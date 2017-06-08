BLOG: June 8, 1974 Tornado Outbreak & Flash Flooding

43 years ago, a late season severe weather outbreak hit central and eastern Oklahoma. The day started with a flash flooding event followed by supercells with tornadoes during the afternoon and early evening. Tulsa recorded up to 10 inches of rain.

In total, the system produced 22 tornadoes. 8 were rated F-3 and 1 was an F-4. The Fujita Scale was later modified and now we use the EF scale or Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The first tornado actually occurred near the National Weather Service Office in Oklahoma City. Then the tornado threat transitioned to over the Tulsa area by the 7pm hour. Tulsa had 2 tornadoes rip through between 7:13pm and 7:38pm. Both were rated F-3.

The twisters took the lives of 16 people and 2 others were killed because of the dangerous flash flooding. 300 were injured and the weather caused millions of dollars in property damage.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: