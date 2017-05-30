BLOG: How hurricane season can affect us in Green Country

Hurricane season officially begins this Thursday, June 1st and runs through November 30th . You might think Flash flood emergencies were issued by the National Weather Service. It occurred early in the season, on June 16 and brought nearly 8 inches of rainfall to parts of the state killing two and causing the shutdown of I-35.

In the past 10 years around 5 tropical storm systems slammed our state, and with this year being an "above-average" Atlantic season, it is always good for you to be prepared.

Of course, we have already seen our fair share of rainfall this season. Just one of these systems could bring more flash flooding to our already waterlogged state.

This year, the National Hurricane Center is predicting a total of 14 named storms, 7 of those being hurricanes, and 3 of those being a category 3 or higher.