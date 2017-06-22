BLOG: As the heat builds out west, wildfires spread

The record setting heat out west this week, in some cases well into the lower 100s, continues to set a dangerous stage for fire weather.

Our #news photog Mike Stephen took this photo of Main St. Panguitch #Utah. The latest on the #BrianHeadFire on 2News at 5, 6, 7, 9 & 10 pic.twitter.com/beu8qD6QCn — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) June 22, 2017



One of the biggest fires now is in southwest Utah and has been called the Brian Head Fire. At last check, it was at least 11,000 acres and it continues to rapidly grow. It's so big, it caught our attention today in the weather center while looking at the visible satellite imagery. I took a screenshot and uploaded it above in the media gallery. The smoke plume is circled in orange. The plume is moving directly east across southern Utah.

The extreme heat out west has caused some flights to be delayed because it's just too hot to gain lift for an aircraft. The air density isn't right. This might cause further issues for some fire fighting tankers who have to drop water and retardant. Hopefully that's not the case.

With these fires being so big early in the season and the hot temperatures already in play, it looks like another long and dangerous fire season on the way for the western United States.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: