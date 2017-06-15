Wisconsin cleaning up after severe storms

Severe storms tore across Wisconsin on Wednesday, leaving a mess of damages in their wake.

Large trees were blown over, walls from a warehouse were blown off and power lines were knocked down.

Early and mid-June bring the greatest chance for severe storms to parts of the Upper Midwest. Another chance for severe storms is coming to Wisconsin again.

