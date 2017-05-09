Why April and May seem to have switched

In the first half of May, all but the Northern Plains and along the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains is expected to experience cooler than average temperatures, meaning nearly everyone will get weather conditions they should've gotten a month ago.
One of the reasons for the flip-flop is the jet stream, and its erratic nature during the spring months.
In the spring, the jet stream is in transition, moving from its winter position across the southern United States to its summer position farther north across Canada.
As it's traveling farther north, the jet stream bends and buckles.
In April, the jet stream dipped farther south in the western half of the United States while it buckled to the north in the eastern half of the country.
This caused a slightly cooler pattern in the West and a warmer pattern in the East.
Now, that pattern has shifted, and the warmer air is getting squeezed in the middle of the country while east of the Plains and west of the Rockies is feeling some early spring chill.
This pattern looks like it won't last long, however. The second half of May appears warmer for nearly everyone east of the Rocky Mountains. The West Coast will continue to feel a little on the cool side.
Perhaps it'll begin to feel more like summer next month. Maybe then Mother Nature will have made up her mind.