The northernmost city in Alaska is going to need their sunglasses full time — and for the next two and a half months.

Utqiaġvik, formerly called Barrow, will watch the sun set one last time Tuesday night, and in less than an hour and a half later, the sun will come back up and won't dip below the horizon again until August 2.

Utqiaġvik is 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle and only 1,300 miles from the North Pole.

Because of its northern location and the Earth's tilt on its axis, the sun will merely approach the horizon for the next 11 1/2 weeks.

The next sunset will occur in the early morning hours of August 2, but even then, the next sunrise will follow less than an hour after that.

