Strong, long-lived tornadoes expected, SPC says

Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
The Storm Prediction Center, or SPC, has issued a 'high risk' warning for severe thunderstorms across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, a rare event.
This is the first time in 2017 the SPC is issuing a high risk warning first thing in the morning. Jan. 22, April 2 and April 5 also had a high risk for severe thunderstorms, but those weren't issued until later in the day, indicating a higher confidence in the meteorologists watching today's weather.
Thursday's severe thunderstorms will begin to form in the afternoon and evening, and the storms could come in one, two or three waves, depending on how all the ingredients come together.