Strong, long-lived tornadoes expected, SPC says

The Storm Prediction Center, or SPC, has issued a 'high risk' warning for severe thunderstorms across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, a rare event.

This is the first time in 2017 the SPC is issuing a high risk warning first thing in the morning. Jan. 22, April 2 and April 5 also had a high risk for severe thunderstorms, but those weren't issued until later in the day, indicating a higher confidence in the meteorologists watching today's weather.

Thursday's severe thunderstorms will begin to form in the afternoon and evening, and the storms could come in one, two or three waves, depending on how all the ingredients come together.

The SPC is predicting "strong, long-lived tornadoes" and "hail to near four inches in diameter." Strong winds are also possible across most of Kanas, Oklahoma and into Texas.

When the SPC talks about strong tornadoes, they're referring to tornadoes that are EF-2 or stronger on the Fujita Scale — the types of tornadoes that do the worst damage.

The country's mid-section won't get a break from the nasty weather on Friday, either.

The end of the week is bringing another chance for more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. The chances are just smaller.

