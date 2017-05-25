More tornadoes in 2017 than in six years

Another dozen or so tornadoes were reported across the eastern third of the United States on Wednesday, and there were a dozen the day before that.



And compared to last week, this has been a slow one.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts



Tornado numbers have been climbing quickly, and that's to be expected. The chances for a tornado anywhere in the United States peak in the last week of May and first week of June.



The total number of tornadoes for the year is approaching 900, easily landing 2017 in third place for the number of tornadoes at this point, falling behind 2011 and 2008.

Both 2011 and 2008 were especially active years, and this one easily falls into the above average category.



That's in part because January, February and March were unusually active months thanks to the mild winter. Tornado activity dropped off in April, but it's jumped back into action in the last three weeks.



If history is any indication, the tornadoes will likely continue into June as well.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.