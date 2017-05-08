Lightning takes its first victim of 2017

A 37-year-old Colorado woman and her horse were killed Sunday after they were struck by lightning. A 15-year-old girl was also struck, but survived with serious injuries and is being treated for electrocution.

The 37-year-old became the first person to die from a lightning strike this year.

In the past 10 years, an average of 30 people die each year from lightning, most of them enjoying the outdoors when bad weather hits (see the video above).

Last year was an especially deadly year with more people dying from lightning strikes than any other year since 2007.

This year has gotten off to a slower start, however.

There is typically at least one lightning strike death in both March and April for any given year. The most lightning strike deaths typically occur in June, July and August when thunderstorms are more prevalent.

