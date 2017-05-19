Heavy snow fell in Colorado this week

Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 2:22PM CDT expiring May 22 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:19PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 2:12PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 23 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Ottawa
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:56AM CDT expiring May 22 at 7:32AM CDT in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued May 19 at 8:46AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:35AM CDT in effect for: Osage
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
Flash Flood Watch issued May 19 at 3:21AM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Sequoyah
Flash Flood Watch issued May 18 at 1:13PM CDT expiring May 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, Delaware, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
As the storm system moved, it dropped heavy, wet snow that reached accumulations upwards of two feet in some spots.
The late snow caused all kinds of problems, including power outages, snapped trees that couldn't withstand the heavy snow on top of their fresh spring leaves, road closures, school closures and some high schools even had to reschedule and relocate graduation ceremonies at the last minute.
This kind of weather is a little unusual, but it has happened before.