Heavy snow fell in Colorado this week

Jason Meyers
2:14 PM, May 19, 2017

A strong storm with plentiful moisture pulled in enough cold air to drop heavy snow up and down the Rocky Mountains halfway through May. Unusual weather like this is the norm for people who live in and around the Rocky Mountains, but some spots received two feet of snow, which is fairly uncommon this late in the year.

The calendar says we're nearly two-thirds through the month of May, but it looked more like the middle of winter in and around the Rocky Mountains this week.

A major winter snowstorm with plentiful moisture worked its way from the Northern Rockies to the Central Rockies in the second half of the week.

As the storm system moved, it dropped heavy, wet snow that reached accumulations upwards of two feet in some spots.

The late snow caused all kinds of problems, including power outages, snapped trees that couldn't withstand the heavy snow on top of their fresh spring leaves, road closures, school closures and some high schools even had to reschedule and relocate graduation ceremonies at the last minute.

This kind of weather is a little unusual, but it has happened before.

