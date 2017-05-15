Brace for an extra hot summer

The official first full day of summer in the United States will be June 21 this year.

However, the mild winter and unusual spring has given nearly everyone a taste of summer weather at some point.

The coming months of June, July and August are sure to be warm as summer always is, but this year looks to be hotter than most for almost the entire country. Additional rain is expected in a few select spots across the while others could experience a drier summer.

Watch the video above to get a better idea of what the nation can expect.

Excessive heat causes more deaths than any other type of weather, and summer brings not only heat but an increased chance for tornadoes in June, lightning in July and the peak of hurricane season at the end of August.

