August to feel more like an early start to fall

August is typically the hottest time of the year for the majority of the country. After all, these are supposed to be the dog days of summer.

Now, long-term forecast models are forecasting some exceptionally cooler air taking over nearly everywhere east of the Rockies.

These cooler-than-average temperatures are expected to stick around through at least the first half of the month.

The cooler air may finally begin to warm up in the second half of the month, but a few spots are still expected to remain cooler than average through the end of August.

Fall doesn't officially begin until Sept. 22, but it may start to feel like it before then.

Plus, many pumpkin-spice flavored items are already beginning to hit store shelves — another sign summer's nearly over.

