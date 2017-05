PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A Nashville Predators fan has been charged after allegedly throwing a catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Jacob Waddell was charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possessing instruments of a crime.

After being kicked out of the game, Waddell reportedly tweeted a Nashville radio station and said he had not been arrested but wasn’t welcome in Pittsburgh again.

However, he was later charged in the incident.

On Monday, Pittsburgh seafood stores also refused to sell catfish for cash and checked the zip codes of everyone who showed up to buy one.

Although Nashville dominated possession and outshot Pittsburgh 26-12, the Preds fell 5-3.

