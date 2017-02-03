Police need help in finding endangered missing female teen
9:51 PM, Feb 2, 2017
5 hours ago
TULSA - Police are asking for help locating a missing teen who was living in a group home.
Christle Bennett, 18, was last seen with a backpack and wheeling a suitcase with extra clothing near a group home where she lived in Tulsa. Authorities say she has the capacity of a 10-year-old.
Bennett went missing from the 6100 block of Troost Ave. at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Authorities say she has been diagnosed as bipolar, ADHD, and has had a history of auditory hallucinations. Police say she lives in the group home and can care for herself physically but needs 24-hour supervision. They also said she needs medication that she does not have.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with silver writing, skinny blue jeans, and silver Nike shoes. She is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound female with short blonde hair and blue eyes.