Pelicans acquire DeMarcus Cousins for Buddy Hield, others

12:33 PM, Feb 20, 2017
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: Buddy Hield #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of a game at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.
 
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.
 
The deal pairs Cousins, a frontcourt All-Star from nearby Mobile, Alabama, with Anthony Davis, who on Sunday night was the 2017 All-Star MVP after scoring 52 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 1962 record of 42 points.
 

