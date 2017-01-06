Owasso introduces Bill Blankenship as new head football coach
2:30 PM, Jan 6, 2017
3:07 PM, Jan 6, 2017
OWASSO, Okla. - Bill Blankenship has been introduced as the Owasso Rams head football.
Blankenship returns to Green Country following a one-year stint at Fayetteville High School. In his lone season in northwest Arkansas, Blankenship guided the Purple Dogs to a 12-1 record and the 7A state title.
His introduction happened during a press conference in Owasso Friday. Watch Blankenship's remarks in the video player above.
He will lead an Oklahoma high school football team for the first time in more than 10 years. Blankenship resigned from Union High School after 14 years on the sidelines following the 2005 season. He led the Redskins to three state titles - 2002, 2004 and 2005.
Blankenship was hired as head coach at the University of Tulsa in 2011. He compiled a 24-27 record during his four years, including an 11-3 campaign in 2012 that ended with a Conference USA championship and Liberty Bowl victory.