Oral Roberts University names Paul Mills new men's head basketball coach
2:31 PM, Apr 28, 2017
TULSA -- Oral Robert's University has named Paul Mills as their new men's head basketball coach.
Mills joins ORU after 14 years at Baylor.
“This is an exciting day for ORU basketball. Coach Mills has a wealth of top level NCAA experience and comes to us fully prepared to advance the ORU men’s basketball program to new heights,” said Mike Carter, ORU’s Director of Athletics. “I love the passion Coach Mills has for his players and this will be key as we continue to develop whole person champions.”
Mills committed to a 5-year long contract with the Golden Eagles.
“I am honored to accept this role of representing this historic institution, its students and its mission,” said Mills. “Making this commitment today is a highlight of my career and I look forward with excitement to the basketball season directly ahead. Go Golden Eagles.”