National Signing Day: Where Green Country athletes are going to college next year

8:29 AM, Feb 1, 2017
4:16 PM, Feb 1, 2017

Union Redskin Tre Brown signed with the University of Oklahoma. Tre talks about choosing between OU and Florida and what he expects from himself and this class on the field.

51 Tulsa Public School students sign letters of intent

Keep tabs on what's happening with student-athletes in Green Country on National Signing Day.

