Kevin Durant completes alley-oop to Russell Westbrook at NBA All-Star game

NEW ORLEANS -- Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook took to the floor as teammates for the Western Conference Sunday night during the NBA All-Star game.

And they appear to have the same kind of chemistry they had as members of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant hit Westbrook on an alley-oop in the first quarter, dispelling some thought that the former Thunder teammates might avoid passing each other ball.

Watch below:

Kevin Durant just threw an alley-oop to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/FuzbjFEuEo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

