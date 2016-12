TULSA - Here come the Cowboys and the Sooners!

Big Al and Cayden preview the Alamo Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. Will Oklahoma State and Oklahoma make it a 3-0 bowl season for the Sooner state? Watch The Rant in the video player above.

Big Al's Rant with Cayden McFarland is sponsored by Jack Kissee Ford.

Want past episodes of The Rant? Click the image below.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: