RANT: Big Al, Cayden react to Bob Stoops comments about Joe Mixon punch video, plus NFL draft

TULSA - Bob Stoops, Joe Mixon and the punch video.

Oklahoma Sooners head football coach Bob Stoops spoke about the video that shows star running back Joe Mixon punching a female student in 2014, and said that if it had happened today, Mixon would be dismissed from the team.

Stoops said he's not imposing any more punishment on Mixon which means, despite the uproar over the release of the video, he will play in the Sooners' game against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.

But will Mixon get drafted by a team in the NFL? Big Al and Cayden discuss that with one of them saying yes, and the other saying no. They also talked about the great season the University of Tulsa had following their thrashing of Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl.

Watch their rant in the video player above.

Big Al's Rant with Cayden McFarland is sponsored by Jack Kissee Ford.

Want past episodes of The Rant? Click the image below.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: