RANT: Big Al, Cayden react to Bob Stoops comments about Joe Mixon punch video, plus NFL draft

Stoops said he's not imposing any more punishment on Mixon which means, despite the uproar over the release of the video, he will play in the Sooners' game against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.
But will Mixon get drafted by a team in the NFL? Big Al and Cayden discuss that with one of them saying yes, and the other saying no. They also talked about the great season the University of Tulsa had following their thrashing of Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl.
Watch their rant in the video player above.
Big Al's Rant with Cayden McFarland is sponsored by Jack Kissee Ford.
Want past episodes of The Rant? Click the image below.