2 Works for You partners with Drillers to present 2017 $2 Tuesdays & Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

11:47 AM, Apr 13, 2017
2 Works for You anchors Chera Kimiko and Brian Sanders have a little fun during their promo shoot for the 2017 Tulsa Drillers baseball season.

TULSA -- The Tulsa Drillers 2017 season is in full swing and we are proud to partner again this year with the Drillers for 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays and 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays.

All Sunday games are 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays.  All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog, milk and fruit. Plus, the first 500 kids to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest entrances on Brady Street will receive a free souvenir.

Kids Baseball Skills Clinic: On Sundays, kids can get in early to get on the field and learn from the Drillers players themselves! Enter  through the Arvest gate. The clinic will go from 11:45-12:15 and is FREE for all kids! Then, after each Sunday game kids 12 & under can run the bases like their favorite Drillers.

All Tuesday games are 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays, where lawn tickets and concession items, such as Dodger Dogs, Mazzio's pizza slices, soft drinks and boxes of popcorn all cost only $2 each. Plus, during Happy Hour from 6-8pm, enjoy $2 12oz Domestic Drafts at the Busch Scoreboard bar!

Dates for $2 Tuesdays

  • April 18 --  7:05 – Frisco
  • April 25 --  7:05 – Arkansas
  • May 9 --  7:05 – Springfield
  • May 30 --  7:05 – San Antonio
  • June 13 --  7:05 – Springfield
  • July 18 --  7:05 – Arkansas
  • Aug. 1 --  7:05 – Springfield
  • Aug. 15 --  7:05 – Corpus Christi 
  • Aug. 29 --  7:05 – NW Arkansas

Dates for Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays

  • April 30 -- 1:05 – NW Arkansas  – Kids Giveaway: Awesome Socks
  • May 7 – 1:05 – Springfield – Kids Giveaway: Mini bat
  • May 21 --1:05 – Arkansas  – Kids Giveaway: Specialty Drillers baseball
  • June 4 --1:05 –  Corpus Christi  – Kids Giveaway: Slap Bracelets
  • June 11 -- 1:05 – Springfield  – Kids Giveaway: TBD
  • June 25 1:05 – NW Arkansas 1:05 – Kids Giveaway: Cereal Bowls
  • July 9 – 7:05 -- Midland -- Kids Giveaway: Team Poster
  • July 16 – 7:05 -- Arkansas -- Kids Giveaway:  Dog Tags
  • July 30 – 7:05 -- Arkansas – Kids Giveaway: Princess and super hero day Backpack/Cape
  • Aug. 20 – 7:05 -- San Antonio  -  Kids Giveaway: TBD
  • Sept. 3 – 7:05 -- Springfield 7:05 - Fireworks

Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaDrillers.com or at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Tickets can also be purchased over the telephone at (918) 744-5901.

 

