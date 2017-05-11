2 Works for You partners with Drillers to present 2017 $2 Tuesdays & Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays
11:47 AM, Apr 13, 2017
TULSA -- The Tulsa Drillers 2017 season is in full swing and we are proud to partner again this year with the Drillers for 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays and 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays.
All Sunday games are 2 Works for You Kids Eat Free Souvenir Sundays. All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog, milk and fruit. Plus, the first 500 kids to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest entrances on Brady Street will receive a free souvenir.
Kids Baseball Skills Clinic: On Sundays, kids can get in early to get on the field and learn from the Drillers players themselves! Enter through the Arvest gate. The clinic will go from 11:45-12:15 and is FREE for all kids! Then, after each Sunday game kids 12 & under can run the bases like their favorite Drillers.
All Tuesday games are 2 Works for You $2 Tuesdays, where lawn tickets and concession items, such as Dodger Dogs, Mazzio's pizza slices, soft drinks and boxes of popcorn all cost only $2 each. Plus, during Happy Hour from 6-8pm, enjoy $2 12oz Domestic Drafts at the Busch Scoreboard bar!