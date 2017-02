(WXYZ) - Supermodel Kate Upton is making the rounds on television after gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue for the third time.

Upton, who is engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Bravo to talk about her life and take questions from callers.

One caller asked, "Which does your fiancé prefer to get his head in the game? Sex before or sex after?"

Upton responded, "There's no sex before a game, absolutely none."

She continued, saying she just found out if he plays well, there is no sex after. "He's exhausted," she said. "Kind of a buzzkill for me."

They then went on to discuss Upton's famous tweet after the Cy Young voting, where she said "Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f*** @JustinVerlander?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?"

"I think his first reaction was a little bit surprised that I had already sent it, but overall he loved it," she said.