Scott Dixon, Jay Howard walk away after nasty crash in turn 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pole sitter Scott Dixon was involved in a terrifying wreck and is out of the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon's car struck the car of Jay Howard, who had slid into the outside wall and then careened back across the track.

Dixon's car then catapulted toward the inside barrier, where it landed and split in half. Pieces of his car were left strewn across the track in Turn 2 as his car slid to a halt.

Dixon was already moving before his wreck car came to a stop. He got out of the car on his own power to a roar from the crowd and stepped into a waiting ambulance for a trip to the infield care center.

Dixon returned to the care center a few hours after the crash and left with a boot on his left leg.

