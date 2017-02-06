University of Oklahoma winds down baboon research program

4:44 PM, Feb 6, 2017
1 hour ago

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 06: Baboons wander around the course during the continuation of the weather delayed first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on December 6, 2013 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Stuart Franklin
Copyright Getty Images

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Over the past four years the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center has earned nearly $2 million for selling more than 400 baboons for medical research.

The Oklahoman reports that university announced in 2015 that it would end its baboon program within four years. The decision came after the program, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, received criticism from animal welfare groups.

Records show that the university is still selling baboons for research. Animal welfare advocates are concerned because they fear baboons will be treated the same way at another laboratory.

James Tomasek, vice president for research at the university, said in a statement that OU is "winding down" its program on schedule.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top