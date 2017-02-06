University of Oklahoma winds down baboon research program

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Over the past four years the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center has earned nearly $2 million for selling more than 400 baboons for medical research.



The Oklahoman reports that university announced in 2015 that it would end its baboon program within four years. The decision came after the program, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, received criticism from animal welfare groups.



Records show that the university is still selling baboons for research. Animal welfare advocates are concerned because they fear baboons will be treated the same way at another laboratory.



James Tomasek, vice president for research at the university, said in a statement that OU is "winding down" its program on schedule.

