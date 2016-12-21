OU Sooners coach Bob Stoops talks about the 2014 incident with Joe Mixon punching female student

NORMAN, Okla. - Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops said if had it to do over again, Joe Mixon would have been dismissed from the team in 2014.

Stoops addressed the media Wednesday afternoon for the first time following the release of the video that shows the star running back punching a female student more than two years ago.

Despite his admission, Stoops is not taking action to remove Mixon from team. He said he understands that his handling of the situation will affect his coaching legacy and the Sooners program.

After the incident, Stoops said the school granted Mixon his full release to transfer wherever he wanted and removed him from all football related activities, as well as suspending him for the 2014 football season.

"I feel at the time, two and a half years ago, we felt was significant," Stoops said of the punishment handed down to Mixon. "Two and a half years later, it's fair to say it isn't enough."

"And fault me in believing that an 18-year-old without prior violent situation whatsoever, and an altercation had the wrong and horrible response that he did, that he might have an opportunity, moving forward, to redeem himself, improve from it, grow from it and someday possibly be forgiven," Stoops said.

Oklahoma faces Auburn Jan. 2nd in the Sugar Bowl.

