Joe Mixon doesn't get invite to NFL combine, according to USA Today

Joe Mixon will not be headed to the NFL combine, according to USA Today.

The report says Mixon's name was not on the invite list NFL teams received Thursday.

Mixon, the former University Oklahoma running back, was caught on surveillance video punching a woman inside a Norman restaurant in 2014. The video from the incident was released Dec. 16, 2016.

One week after the video was released, Mixon spoke to the media and offered a tearful apology to his victim, Amelia Molitor, head coach Bob Stoops, the university and his teammates. Molitor suffered a broken jaw and cheekbone in the assault.

Mixon declared for the NFL Draft shortly after the Sooners' Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn Jan. 2.

