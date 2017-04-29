Bengals draft University of Oklahoma's Joe Mixon in second round of NFL draft

Cincinnati Bengals draft Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon with 48th pick (2nd Round) of NFL Draft

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 29: Running back Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the sideline against the Kansas Jayhawks October 29, 2016 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Jayhawks 56-3. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is headed to Cincinnati, which added to its reputation for taking chances on players with off-field problems.

The Bengals traded down in the second round, then took the 5-foot-10 running back with the 48th overall pick Friday. Mixon was one of the top running backs in the draft, but dropped because he was suspended his freshman season for punching a woman and breaking bones in her face.

Cincinnati needed a running back after Rex Burkhead left for New England. Plus, Giovani Bernard is recovering from a torn ACL, raising doubts about depth at the position.

The second round of the NFL draft started with a flurry of trades and a couple of defensive back teammates from Washington being selected.

