Regents vote to raise tuition at Oklahoma State University

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tuition and fees will rise for Oklahoma State University students this fall.



The OSU/A&M Board of Regents voted Friday for an increase of 5 percent for resident, undergraduate students and 5.9 percent for undergraduates from out of state.



Regents said the increase is due in part to the university receiving $11.9 million fewer dollars from the state as lawmakers faced cutting budgets.



In-state students will now pay $8,738 per year, an increase of $417 and out-of-state students will pay $23,775 annually, an increase of $1,332.



Tuition and fees for in-state graduate students will rise by $462 per year, up 6 percent, and out-of-state graduate students will pay $715 more, an increase of 3.2 percent.



The OSU System's proposed budget is $1.3 billion and still must be approved by state regents.

