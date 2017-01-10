Clemson Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in National Championship in Tampa, Florida

6:06 PM, Jan 9, 2017
3 hours ago
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday in the National Championship.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Follow the championship below!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top